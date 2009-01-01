Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashes in Kaduna
BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashes in Kaduna



  • 1 hour ago
- A trainer aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force has crashed in Kaduna

- The aircraft was being piloted by a single pilot at the time of the crash

- No casualty has yet been reported following the crash

A trainer aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force has reportedly crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

Vanguard reports that the crash occurred at about 4.25 pm on Thursday, August 24.

The trainer aircraft was said to be piloted by a single pilot at the time of the crash.

The Nigerian Air Force is yet to make an official statement about the crash.

Details later….

Watch a video of the winging ceremony of the latest pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) held at the NAF headquarters in Abuja.

[embedded content]

