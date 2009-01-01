Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashes in Kaduna

A trainer aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force has reportedly crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

Vanguard reports that the crash occurred at about 4.25 pm on Thursday, August 24.

The trainer aircraft was said to be piloted by a single pilot at the time of the crash.

The Nigerian Air Force is yet to make an official statement about the crash.

Details later….

