Breaking: Chelsea to face Atletico Madrid, PSG tackle in Bayern in Champions league group stage



- Two teams from the same association cannot be placed in the same group

- Real Madrid are defending champions having defeated Juventus 4 - 1 in the May final

- Liverpool, Sevilla, Napoli, APOEL, Celtic all qualified having won their play-off ties

NAIJ.com ran a live update of the 2017/2018 Champions League group stage draws which took place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, August 24.

The ceremony kicked off at 5pm (Nigerian time). Six different awards will be handed at the ceremony.

The awards are: UEFA men and women's Player of the Year, Goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season.

Here are the the final group places:

5.46: And we come down to the final pot which will be sorted

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow

Group B: Bayern Munich, PSG, Anderlecht, Celtic

Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma , Qarabag

Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon

Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord

Group G: AS Monaco, FC Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig

Group H: Real Madrid, Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL

Cristiano Ronaldo was named men's footballer of the year while Lieke Martens was named women's footballer of the year.

