- Two teams from the same association cannot be placed in the same group

- Real Madrid are defending champions having defeated Juventus 4 - 1 in the May final

- Liverpool, Sevilla, Napoli, APOEL, Celtic all qualified having won their play-off ties

NAIJ.com ran a live update of the 2017/2018 Champions League group stage draws which took place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, August 24.

The ceremony kicked off at 5pm (Nigerian time). Six different awards will be handed at the ceremony.

The awards are: UEFA men and women's Player of the Year, Goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season.

Here are the the final group places:

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow

Group B: Bayern Munich, PSG, Anderlecht, Celtic

Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma , Qarabag

Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon

Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord

Group G: AS Monaco, FC Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig

Group H: Real Madrid, Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL

Cristiano Ronaldo was named men's footballer of the year while Lieke Martens was named women's footballer of the year.

Below is a live rundown of the events;

6.03: And the men's footballer of the year is Cristiano Ronaldo

6.00: The next award is women’s player of the year, and the award goes to Lieke Martens!

5.50: And we come come to the end of our update for the. Now is time to hand of UEFA men and women's player of the year.

5.43: And the UEFA forwards of the year is Cristiano Ronaldo

5.40: And the Pot three teams are going to be sorted:

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel

Group B: Bayern Munich, PSG, Anderlecht

Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma

Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos

Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool,

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli

Group G: AS Monaco, FC Porto, Besiktas

Group H: Real Madrid, Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur

5.35: And the award for the midfielder of the year goes to Luka Modric of Real Madrid

5.30: The pot two teams are being sorted

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United

Group B: Bayern Munich, PSG,

Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid

Group D: Juventus, Barcelona

Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla,

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City,

Group G: AS Monaco, FC Porto

Group H: Real Madrid, Dortmund

5.28: Sergio Ramos is named the UEFA defender of the year

5.20: The pot one teams are sorted and they are

Group A: Benfica

Group B: Bayern Munich

Group C: Chelsea

Group D: Juventus

Group E: Spartak Moscow

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G: AS Monaco

Group H: Real Madrid

5.15: The draws begin in proper

5.14: Gianluigi Buffon is named the goalkeeper of the UEFA Champions League 2016/2017 season

5.10: Retired AS Roma attacker Francesco Totti is given the UEFA presidental award.

Previous winners of the UEFA President's Award include Paolo Maldini, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Sir Bobby Charlton, Eusébio, Raymond Kopa, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cruyff.

5.00: The stars have started arriving including Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon and more.

