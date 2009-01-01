Home | News | General | Prominent Igbo leader Ben Nwabueze reveals what Nnamdi Kanu told him about Biafra agitation

- Eminent lawyer and elder statesmen, Prof. Ben Nwabueze has revealed what Nnamdi Kanu told him about Biafra agitation

- Nwabueze noted that Kanu is ready to call off the struggle for Biafra if there is progress made in restructuring Nigeria

- The Igbo leader also warned President Buhari against usurping the constitutional powers of the people to ask for a better Nigeria through a change in structure

Eminent lawyer and elder statesmen, Prof. Ben Nwabueze has said that the leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has mandated him to declare to Nigeria that he is ready to call off the struggle for Biafra if there is progress made in restructuring Nigeria.

NAIJ.com gathered that Nwabueze said this on Thursday August 24 during a press conference by Southern Leaders of Thought at Chief Rotimi Williams Chambers, Ilupeju Lagos.

Nwabueze who is the leader of the group, warned that “President Buhari will be looking for trouble if he tries to usurp the constitutional powers of the people to ask for a better Nigeria through a change in structure.

“The power to restructure belongs to the people, not the National Assembly, and the government must not toy with this for the peace of the nation.

“Kanu has mandated me to declare to Nigeria that he is ready to call off the struggle for Biafra if progress is made in restructuring Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Nnamdi Kanu who is the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly comparing the group to Boko Haram.

