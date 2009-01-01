Home | News | General | Police vow to crack down on troublesome politicians ahead of Ekiti governorship election

- The Ekiti state commissioner of police, Abdullahi Chafe, says officers would be fair to all political parties ahead of the state governorship election in 2018

- Chafe cautions politicians against resorting to violence ahead of the Ekiti election

- The police boss says the force will not tolerate hooliganism and thuggery in the name of politics

The Ekiti state police command has warned that any politician who causes any crisis ahead of the state governorship election in 2018 would be ruthlessly dealt with.

The state commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, issued the warning on Thursday, August 24, when briefing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, Premium Times reports.

The police boss promised that the officers would be fair to all political parties but noted that the police would not tolerate hooliganism and thuggery in the name of politics.

He said: “They (politicians) should see the coming election as more of a game than a war. They shouldn’t kill or maim all because they want to win election, we are not going to tolerate these.

“Let me state clearly that our work is statutorily to protect the lives of all Nigerians, so we are going to be fair to all politicians. Whatever we do for any politician in party A shall be replicated for others. We are not going to take sides, because the police as far as I know are not supposed to be political.”

Meanwhile, governor of Ekiti state and loudest opposition voice to President Mohammadu Buhari’s government, Ayodele Fayose has said that his agitation and revelation about what had happened to the president was responsible for the return of President Buhari last Saturday August 19.

Vanguard reports that Governor Fayose was speaking to leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party at the government office on Wednesday August 23, said he stands by all his claims about the President be in coma on July 6, adding that he has no apology whatsoever for all he has said.

NAIJ.com gathered that the governor reiterated his call for President Buhari’s resignation.

He said President Buhari is sick and tired, adding that the president needs to go home and rest.

