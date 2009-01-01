Home | News | General | After resume or resign protests against Buhari, Charly Boy's group vows to hold 2 days sit-out for Diezani’s extradition

- A coalition of civil society groups, have vowed to commence a two-day sit-out to compel federal government to extradite Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke

- The former minister for petroleum, Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke is being investigated by the EFCC for alleged financial crimes

- The group had two weeks ago held protests in Abuja to demand for President Buhari to return to the country of resign

A coalition of civil society groups, have vowed to commence a two-day sit-out to press for the extradition of the former Minister for Petroleum, Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke for alleged financial crimes.

Daily Trust reports that a statement released by the group, said that a daily sit-out, aimed at persuading the federal government to apply for the extradition of Mrs.Allison Madueke would commence on Monday August 28.

NAIJ.com gathered that the #BringBackDiezani sit-out would hold in front of the EFCC headquarters in Wuse, Abuja.

Mrs Madueke who is presently in the United Kingdom allegedly looted funds and obtained several luxurious properties during her tenure.

Although the federal High Court has ordered Mrs Madueke to forfeit some of these funds and properties to the federal government, she has not been tried in any court to account for her deeds.

The statement reads:"Following recent mind-boggling allegations of corruption and wanton looting of public funds and the collective patrimony of Nigerian citizens by the former Minister for Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, we call on the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apply for her extradition from the United Kingdom to face prosecution in Nigeria".

"Furthermore, a Federal High Court has ordered Mrs. Allison-Madueke to permanently forfeit several luxurious properties in several highbrow areas across the country to the Federal Government.

"It is therefore unimaginable that the Federal Government is not pushing for Mrs. Allison-Madueke's extradition to face punishment for her alleged crimes".

"In this light, we will be holding a 2-day sit out in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria. We will also be highlighting the level of corruption at the Central Bank of Nigeria".

The statement was signed by the convener, Charles Oputa (Our Mumu Don Do), Deji Adeyanju (Concerned Nigerians) and Adebayo Raphael, Publicity Secretary, OurMumuDonDo movement.

The groups championed the #ResumeorResign protest against President Muhammadu Buhari during his over 100-day medical vacation in London.

