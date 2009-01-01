Home | News | General | North-east governor of the year: Ibrahim Geidam (Nominee)

Governor Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe state got a place on NAIJ.com 2017 list of north-east governor of the year nominees due to his administration's achievement.

Geidam, who was the deputy to late Governor Mamman Bello Ali, became the governor of Yobe state in 2009 following the death of Ali in Florida of a liver problem.

Below are some of the achievements of Governor Geidam:

1. Fight against religious intolerance:

Geidam came into limelight in his first year in office after he gave a speech cautioning youths against being incited to violence by selfish religious teachers and rumour mongers.

After that, Geidam became known for his constant speeches against religious intolerance in his state.

2. Education

Also, in March 2017, the governor approved the appointment of 90 degree and HND holders into the state civil service for Yobe university and tertiary institutions as part of his administration’s ongoing effort to retrofit and strengthen education and other sectors in the state.

3. Appointment

In June 2017, Governor Geidam approved the appointment of 716 aides. The governor gave the breakdown of the positions as five Liaison Officers, 63 Senior Special Assistants, 470 Special Assistant and 178 Advisers to the 17 Local Government Chairmen.

4. Development

In June 2017, the governor approved the sum of over N2.1 billion for the execution of capital projects across the state

