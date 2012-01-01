Home | News | General | Monarch, cleric appeal to Nigerians to eschew unguarded utterances

Oba Charles Ibitoye, the Olomu of Omu-Aran in Kwara on Thursday appealed to Nigerians who engage in hate speech and rumour mongering to desist from the act.

Ibitoye told Newsmen in Omu-Aran that the call was informed by the need to ensure a peaceful country.

He described as worrisome and unpatriotic, rumour mongering and unguarded utterances that emanate from some people in recent times.

He reiterated that the development, if not urgently checked, could be a stumbling block to the sustenance of the country’s democratic system.

The monarch urged religious leaders irrespective of their callings to use their preaching to spread unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the people.

“We in the traditional institution look up to religious leaders to use their ordained position for the benefit of all.

“We urged them to play their roles as God’s representatives to douse tension already created by hate speeche, rumour mongering and unguarded utterances in the land,” he said.

Sheik Sodiq Afolayan, the Chief Imam of Omu-Aran, expressed the concern of religious leaders to the recent clamour for succession by a section of the country.

“It is better for us as citizens, irrespective of our religion, cultural and political background to remain one indivisible entity as championed by our founding fathers,” he said.

The cleric urged Muslims to continue to maintain the spirit of generosity, obedience; tolerance and kindness in order attract God’s favour and blessings.

He also reminded the faithful to continue to intercede through prayers for solutions to the nation’s insecurity and socio-economic challenges.

