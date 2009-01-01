Home | News | General | Video: Funke’s birthday, husband surprises her
Monarch, cleric appeal to Nigerians to eschew unguarded utterances
DHQ warns public of fake defence twitter handle

Video: Funke’s birthday, husband surprises her



  • 3 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Nwafor Sunday

The popular Nollywood actrees, Funke Akindele, on Thursday, was surprised by her husband who came with her friends to their house with her knowledge. She stood akimbo, watching surprisely on what is going on.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Video: Funke’s birthday, husband surprises her
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 250