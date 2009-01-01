Home | News | General | Cleric to FG: Mount campaign against indecent dressing
A cleric, Pastor Kehinde Owa,  has urged  government to lead the campaign against  indecent  dressing among  Nigerians.

Owa, who is of  Christ Kingdom Church, Ilorin, told newsmen on Thursday that government, parents, religious leaders and media professionals should  campaign vigorously against indecent dressing,  saying the trend was disturbing.

He said indecent dressing was  fast replacing the  African mode of dressing which promotes   decent and elegant fashion.

“ It is getting out of hand as youths, and even older Nigerians  are engaging in indecent dressing  without any consequence.

“Indecent dressing has continued to corrupt the society. Go to Nigerian tertiary institutions and see what students turned themselves into, in the name of dressing.

“Government and concerned authorities must intervene  in order to rescue the upcoming generation from the social evil before it  gets  worse.

“ Parents must stop buying clothes that will expose the bodies  of their children to the world.

“ Africa’s  rich culture has been thrown into the dustbin.

“ We have borrowed  the western way of life  and  this  is not helping us. Government must wake up from its slumber and act fast, ” he said.

