Home | News | General | Security : I-G harps on synergy among stakeholders

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday called for synergy among security stakeholders to provide adequate security in the country.

Idris made the call when Gov. Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

“Security is everybody’s business and there is need to collaborate as well to synergise to create an enabling environment for peace to rein.

“Police will do everything possible to check crime and criminality bedeviling the country,” he said.

He commended Almakura for building an office for the Police command in Nasarawa State.

Idris urged other state governors to emulate Almakura’s generosity and efforts in ensuring security and peace in their domain.

He commended government at all levels for supporting the Force.

Idris also urged wealthy Nigerians to help in providing enabling environment for adequate provision of security.

He enjoined Nigerians to support the police in its community policing initiative.

Earlier, Almakura said there had been a significant reduction in crime in the country since assumption of office by Idris and urged him to sustain it.

He urged the police to remain resolute and firm in the fight against criminal activities and commended the I-G for his commitment and dedication.

The governor appealed to the police boss to come to Lafia to personally inaugurate the building.

NAN

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General