Home | News | General | Charly Boy group to begin protest demanding Diezani’s extradition over graft charges

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The group of protesters led by good governance advocate cum maverick entertainer, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, Thursday announced plans to demand the extradition of former Minister for Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

In a statement jointly signed by Charly Boy, Deji Adeyanju, and Adebayo Raphael, the group said it would hold a two-day sit out next Monday and Tuesday in front of EFCC office at Wuse 2, Abuja to press home its demand.

The group urged well-meaning Nigerians to join them in demanding that Mrs Allison-Madueke be extradited to face punishment for her alleged looting of Nigeria’s treasury and other crimes.

The statement reads: “Following recent mind-boggling allegations of corruption and wanton looting of public funds and the collective patrimony of Nigerian citizens by the former Minister for Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, we call on the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apply for her extradition from the United Kingdom to face prosecution in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, a Federal High Court has ordered Mrs. Allison-Madueke to permanently forfeit several luxurious properties in several highbrow areas across the country to the Federal Government.

“It is therefore unimaginable that the Federal Government is not pushing for Mrs. Allison-Madueke’s extradition to face punishment for her alleged crimes.

“In this light, we will be holding a 2-day sit out in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria. We will also be highlighting the level corruption at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Details of the sit out are as follows: Date: Monday 28 & Tuesday 29 August, 2019. Time: 9am-10am daily. Venue: Front of EFCC Office, Wuse 2, Abuja

“We invite all well-meaning Nigerians to join us and participate in this event.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General