BREAKING: Airforce Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna

A Nigerian Airforce Trainer Aircraft crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian defence Academy in Kaduna Thursday afternoon.

The trainer aircraft with a single pilot on board reportedly crashed at about 4:25 pm.

Details of the fate of the pilot on board are still sketchy.

Details later.

