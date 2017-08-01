BREAKING: Airforce Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna

A Nigerian Airforce Trainer Aircraft crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian defence Academy in Kaduna Thursday afternoon.
The trainer aircraft with a single pilot on board reportedly crashed at about 4:25 pm.
Details of the fate of the pilot on board are still sketchy.
Details later.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 251