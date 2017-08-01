Home | News | General | Ibrahimovic Signs One Year Contract With United
Ibrahimovic Signs One Year Contract With United



Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been reunited with Manchester United, after the club confirmed the veteran forward has signed a one-year deal with the club.

The decorated striker played 46 matches for the Red Devils last season, but his season ended abruptly with anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Ibrahimovic, 35, was a floater afterwards, with his contract at United already expired. Reports kept linking him with a move the MLS, nothing materialised from there.

The Swede scored 28 goals for United last season and still did not feel accomplished, he has been handed a second chance in the PL with his previous employers United.

“I am back to finish what I started,” he told the club’s official website. “It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay.

“I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch.”

