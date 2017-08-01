Home | News | General | Ibrahimovic Signs One Year Contract With United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been reunited with Manchester United, after the club confirmed the veteran forward has signed a one-year deal with the club.

The decorated striker played 46 matches for the Red Devils last season, but his season ended abruptly with anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Ibrahimovic, 35, was a floater afterwards, with his contract at United already expired. Reports kept linking him with a move the MLS, nothing materialised from there.

The Swede scored 28 goals for United last season and still did not feel accomplished, he has been handed a second chance in the PL with his previous employers United.

“I am back to finish what I started,” he told the club’s official website. “It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay.

“I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch.”

