Herbalist Who Asked UNIPORT Student To Murder 8-Year-old Girl For Rituals Arrested

Policemen in Rivers state have arrested the second suspect alleged to be a herbalist who instructed a University of Port Harcourt undergraduate, Maxwell Ifeanyi to murder an eight-year-old girl in Rivers State for money rituals.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Zaki Ahmed, confirmed this on Thursday in a telephone interview on Channels Television breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

“Well, the latest is I’m delighted to inform you that the second suspect who the principal suspect alleged asked him to get those parts has been arrested this morning (Thursday),” Mr Ahmed said.

Some days ago, Ifeanyi shocked many people by escaping from police custody. The police commissioner said that the principal suspect before he escaped had mentioned the second suspect as his accomplice when he confessed to committing the crime.

He said, “There are two of them. The principal suspect when he was arrested, he confessed to committing the crime and he mentioned that someone asked him to get some parts of a human being for them to make money. So that person has been arrested this morning.”

Ahmed believes the second suspect was involved in the crime, saying Ifeanyi provided the information which led to his arrest while he was being interrogated.

“I strongly suspect that this person we have arrested is involved in the crime. The boy (Maxwell Ifeanyi) gave his name and gave his number and he mentioned that this is the person who asked him to get these human parts that they are going to make money,” he said.

The police commissioner also expressed optimism that the principal suspect would soon be arrested and urged the public to provide the Command with useful information.

Ifeanyi, an undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), had reportedly cut off the vital parts of the eight-year-old girl before he was apprehended by security operatives on Saturday last week.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Nnamdi Omoni, had said that the principal suspect was on his way to dispose of the remains of the girl before he was arrested.

Omoni, who paraded the principal suspect on Saturday last week before he escaped, warned parents to monitor the movements of their children and be wary of those they allow to have access to them.

The father of the girl, who was part of the search and rescue team since his daughter disappeared, had identified the principal suspect as his cousin. While the Rivers State deputy governor described his escape as embarrassing, some youths in Eliozu area of Port Harcourt asked the police to produce him.

