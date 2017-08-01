Home | News | General | Too Horrific! Young Girl Suffers Domestic Abuse In The Hands Of Her Aunt After Mother’s Death (Photos)
Too Horrific! Young Girl Suffers Domestic Abuse In The Hands Of Her Aunt After Mother’s Death (Photos)



A government official from Mpumalanga area of South Africa, identified as Bouy Maluleke, has taken to Facebook to share a very graphic photo of a young girl who was subjected to horrific abuse by her aunt after she lost her mother.

The poster shared the image and wrote; “This is the back of a child who stays with Mamkhulu (Aunty)  her mother passed away. Then a social worker is telling me she is busy with assessment before they can remove the  child. 

“She is between 9 to 11 years am told. What assessment? must she die first? Please help me guys she stays at Matsulu B.”

