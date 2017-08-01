Home | News | General | Too Horrific! Young Girl Suffers Domestic Abuse In The Hands Of Her Aunt After Mother’s Death (Photos)

A government official from Mpumalanga area of South Africa, identified as Bouy Maluleke, has taken to Facebook to share a very graphic photo of a young girl who was subjected to horrific abuse by her aunt after she lost her mother.

The poster shared the image and wrote; “This is the back of a child who stays with Mamkhulu (Aunty) her mother passed away. Then a social worker is telling me she is busy with assessment before they can remove the child.

“She is between 9 to 11 years am told. What assessment? must she die first? Please help me guys she stays at Matsulu B.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General