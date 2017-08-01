Home | News | General | Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn’t Guarantee A Happy Marriage – Actress Uche Ebere Agu

Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere Agu, today took to her Instagram page to share a little piece of advice to her fans following the increase in divorce rate and domestic violence.

According to the actress, without God, dating for years, or having the best doctors, or marrying a rich guy are all vain.

She wrote;

“Dating for years is not a guarantee to marriage… Falling sick does not mean you are going to die… Getting rich is not the definition of prosperity.

Building a nice house is not enjoying luxury… Sleeping on an expensive bed doesn’t bring you sound sleep.

Driving a new car is not a guarantee that you will reach where you are going… Wearing best clothes doesn’t mean they are fitting you.

Owing a family doctor doesn’t guarantee permanent good health… Being highly educated is not a sign of wisdom.

Marrying a rich guy doesn’t guarantee Happy marriage… Winning an argument does not mean that you are correct.

Whatsoever is done without the merit of Heaven is fake and temporal… He who builds without God is building for nothing. He who watches over a city without God watches in vain…

Not everything is possible with men But everything is possible with God… Involve God in Everything you do. Good morning everyone, Bless you all.”

