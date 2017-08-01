Home | News | General | I’ll Sell My Body If I Don’t Get 350k for My Fees and Rent – Campus Babe Cries Out
Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn’t Guarantee A Happy Marriage – Actress Uche Ebere Agu
Late MKO Abiola Would Have Celebrated His 80th Birthday Today!

I’ll Sell My Body If I Don’t Get 350k for My Fees and Rent – Campus Babe Cries Out



  • 2 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Popular Lagos-based Psychologist and Relationship therapist, Joro Olumofin, has taken to his Instagram blog page and shared the story of a Nigerian campus babe who is set to go on a ‘banging’ spree.

According to the final year student of a Nigerian University, she is seeking for help of N350,000 from any individual on social media so she can take care of her project and house rent, adding that if she didn’t get help, she would sleep around with men to achieve her aim.

Here’s the e-mail she sent to the Love Doctor;

Joro Mofin however replied her and said; “Dear poster, nobody owes you anything in life. I’m sure there are people who had it worse than you and they still got by. By sending me 25 mails and saying you’ll sleep with men that’s emotional blackmail and self pity. 

“You didn’t provide any evidence or proof of your needs in the mail. All you emphasized on is your body count. Please wake up.”

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

I’ll Sell My Body If I Don’t Get 350k for My Fees and Rent – Campus Babe Cries Out
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 251