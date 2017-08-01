Home | News | General | Late MKO Abiola Would Have Celebrated His 80th Birthday Today!

Today, August 24, 2017 marks the 80th posthumous birthday of late politician, businessman and philanthropist, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, (CFR).

He was born on August 24, 1937 and he died on July 7, 1998. He was famously referred to as M. K. O. Abiola, he was a popular Nigerian (Yoruba) businessman, publisher, politician and aristocrat of the Yoruba Egba clan who hailed from Ogun State.



He ran unsuccessfully for the presidency in 1993, and is widely regarded as the presumed winner of the inconclusive election since no official final results were announced.

He died in 1998, after being denied victory when the entire election results was annulled by the then military president Ibrahim Babangida because of alleged evidence that they were corrupt and unfair.

May his soul continue to rest in peace!

