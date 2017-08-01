No Wonder He’s So Buff! Jennifer Lopez Lies On Top Of Beau Alex Rodriguez As He Does Push Ups During Joint Gym Session
- 2 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Exercising together is a great way for loved ones to bond and Jennifer Lopez looked like she was bonding well with Alex Rodriguez as they worked out together.
The 48-year-old actress and singer shared a video clip today of her and her boyfriend having fun while exercising. At one point in the clip, J.Lo is seen lying on the back of the former Yankees baseball star as he did push-ups.
J-Lo was also pictured lying on her back holding an orange and white ball above her head as she did sit ups while Alex did the same with a large black and white ball opposite her.
Watch their workout video below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles