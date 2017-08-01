Home | News | General | No Wonder He’s So Buff! Jennifer Lopez Lies On Top Of Beau Alex Rodriguez As He Does Push Ups During Joint Gym Session

Exercising together is a great way for loved ones to bond and Jennifer Lopez looked like she was bonding well with Alex Rodriguez as they worked out together.

The 48-year-old actress and singer shared a video clip today of her and her boyfriend having fun while exercising. At one point in the clip, J.Lo is seen lying on the back of the former Yankees baseball star as he did push-ups.

J-Lo was also pictured lying on her back holding an orange and white ball above her head as she did sit ups while Alex did the same with a large black and white ball opposite her.

Watch their workout video below.

