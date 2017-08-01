Home | News | General | DJ Cuppy Is Moving Back To Nigeria
No Wonder He’s So Buff! Jennifer Lopez Lies On Top Of Beau Alex Rodriguez As He Does Push Ups During Joint Gym Session
19-Year-old Sick Stalker Chops Off 15-year-old Girl’s HAND For Turning Him Down (Graphic Photos)

DJ Cuppy Is Moving Back To Nigeria



  • 2 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram to announce that she is relocating finally to Nigeria.

The DJ and music producer has been shuttling between Nigeria and the UK, where she studied.

“Guess what? I am moving back to Lagos next month” she captioned a photo of the green and white cupcake with a Nigerian flag..

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

DJ Cuppy Is Moving Back To Nigeria
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 250