DJ Cuppy Is Moving Back To Nigeria

Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram to announce that she is relocating finally to Nigeria.

The DJ and music producer has been shuttling between Nigeria and the UK, where she studied.

“Guess what? I am moving back to Lagos next month” she captioned a photo of the green and white cupcake with a Nigerian flag..

