Home | News | General | 19-Year-old Sick Stalker Chops Off 15-year-old Girl’s HAND For Turning Him Down (Graphic Photos)

A SICK stalker chopped off the hand of a 15-year-old schoolgirl with a sword in broad daylight in a busy Indian market.

Vinod Chaurasia, 19, was accused of attacking the girl in Lakhimpur Kheri market in Uttar Pradesh while she was shopping with her brother.

Churasia, who works at a welding workshop, is believed to have stalked the teenager for a number of months.

He allegedly spotted the girl at around 3pm on Wednesday and followed her to try and convince her to start a relationship with him.

When she refused him, Churasia is believed to have pulled out a sword and butchered her hand.

He reportedly kept striking her with the sword, but was stopped by passers-by in the market.

While Chaurasia was arrested by police, the teenager was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Mr Chinappa, senior police officer, said: “The girl was referred to Lucknow for treatment as she was in a very critical condition. She had lost a lot of blood. “Our priority is the health of the girl, who is still critical. “Once her condition improves, we will record her statement following which the motive of the attack can be clearly ascertained.” The shocking incident came days after an underage girl was stabbed to death by her alleged stalker in Balia, Uttar Pradesh, while she was on her way to school. Stalking was made a serious crime a year after a physiotherapy student was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in 2012. Those who are convicted can face up to three years in jail and a fine. But despite this, cases of stalking are increasing in India. In 2015, 6,238 complaints about stalking were registered of which 519 were from Uttar Pradesh and 1,123 from the national capital New Delhi.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General