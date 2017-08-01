Home | News | General | Africa’s Richest Man, Aliko Dangote To Build N200b University In Abuja

The President and founder of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote is set to establish a N200 billion world-class university in Abuja, the country’s capital.

According to reports, the proposal has been delivered to the National Universities Commission, NUC. A former Executive Secretary of the NUC, Julius Okojie, who is the chairman of the technical team for the establishment of the university, said the foundation intends to drive technology and research in stimulating economic growth.

He also said the proposed university will be technology-driven and asked for the cooperation and support of the NUC towards the realisation of the goal. According to a National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, publication, Mr. Dangote’s desire was to float a unique university of technology with all the necessary infrastructure and best faculty members from across the globe.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the foundation, Zouera Yousouffou said the foundation was ready to make the dream a reality with the sum of N200 billion already earmarked for the project. She said the land was purchased and preliminary measures were in place for the headquarters of the university at the nation’s capital city of Abuja.

