Chelsea, Spurs Get Tough UCL Draws; United, Liverpool, City Lucky
The Blues will play in Group C alongside Atletico Madrid, AS Roma and newcomers Qarabag.
However, two other English sides Manchester United and Manchester City got relatively decent draws.
United will be up against Benfica, Basel and Aaron Samuel’s CSKA Moscow in Group A, while City have Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli and Feyenoord to contend with in Group F.
Liverpool will fancy their round of 16 chances after being drawn with Spartak Moscow, Seville and Maribor in Group F, but Tottenham are in a tough Grroup H with champions Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Apoel.
Last season’s runners-up Juventus are in an interesting group with Barcelona, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also together in the same group.
The draw:
Group A
Benfica
Manchester United
FC Basel
CSKA
Group B
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Anderlecht
Celtic
Group C
Chelsea
Atletico Madrid
AS Roma
Qarabag
Group D
Juventus
Barcelona
Olympiacos
Sporting Lisbon
Group E
Spartak Moscow
Sevilla
Liverpool
Maribor
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City
Napoli
Feyenoord
Group G
AS Monaco
FC Porto
Besiktas
RB Leipzig
Group H
Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
Apoel
