Chelsea, Spurs Get Tough UCL Draws; United, Liverpool, City Lucky

Premier League champions Chelsea were handed a tough draw on Thursday during the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco.

The Blues will play in Group C alongside Atletico Madrid, AS Roma and newcomers Qarabag.

However, two other English sides Manchester United and Manchester City got relatively decent draws.

United will be up against Benfica, Basel and Aaron Samuel’s CSKA Moscow in Group A, while City have Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli and Feyenoord to contend with in Group F.

Liverpool will fancy their round of 16 chances after being drawn with Spartak Moscow, Seville and Maribor in Group F, but Tottenham are in a tough Grroup H with champions Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Apoel.

Last season’s runners-up Juventus are in an interesting group with Barcelona, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also together in the same group.

The draw:

Group A

Benfica

Manchester United

FC Basel

CSKA

Group B

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Anderlecht

Celtic

Group C

Chelsea

Atletico Madrid

AS Roma

Qarabag

Group D

Juventus

Barcelona

Olympiacos

Sporting Lisbon

Group E

Spartak Moscow

Sevilla

Liverpool

Maribor

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City

Napoli

Feyenoord

Group G

AS Monaco

FC Porto

Besiktas

RB Leipzig

Group H

Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur

Apoel