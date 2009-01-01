Home | News | General | 24 hours after Boko Haram attacked popular Maiduguri garage killing 4, report reveals what truly transpired

- Two members of the Boko Haram sect attacked a popular garage in Maiduguri, Borno state

- The twin attack led to the death of four people including the bombers

- Eight other people at the scene of the event sustained serious injuries

Twenty-four hours after two Boko Haram bombers attacked the Muna Garage in Maiduguri, Borno state, it has been learnt that a total of four people lost their lives.

The twin incidents, which occurred on Wednesday, August 23, also resulted in eight people sustaining varied degrees of injury.

READ ALSO: Yemi Osinbajo arrives Taraba for state visit

Daily Trust reports that one of the two bombers detonated the IED killing himself and two others and injuring eight people.

It was learnt that the second bomber snatched a riffle from a soldier before he was shot dead by an officer.

“The first blew up himself and a small boy and injured five, including policemen.

“As State Emergency Management Agency staff arrived the scene to rescue the wounded civilians, behold another boy came shouting Allah Akbar, grabbed a soldier and snatched his AK47 rifle but luckily enough he could not open fire, as while approaching another officer, he was shot dead and another civilian killed in a cross fire,” the report quoted a witness as saying.

However, the police claimed that two persons died in the incident while 11 others were injured.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

According to the report, a press statement signed by ASP Murtala R Ibrahim of the Borno state police command hours after the incident, said a male bomber with IED strapped on his body, moved towards SARS Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) patrol team at Muna Garage area before the blast occurred.

NAIJ.com earlier reported how suspected Boko Haram bombers detonated explosive devices at the Muna area of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

It was learnt that the bomb explosion occurred around 2.50pm on Wednesday, August 23.

Watch this video of how Nigeria's security agencies have been pounding Boko Haram members and their bases:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General