Why those spreading fake news can never erase Buhari’s achievements - Lai Mohammed

- The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, says the Buhari administration has in a short time recorded solid achievements under a most difficult situation

- Mohammed states that the Buhari government has brought transparency to governance

- The minister says despite the cowardly bombing of soft targets, Boko Haram insurgency is not in resurgence

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that no amount of hatred will obliterate the achievements recorded by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister stated this in Abuja on Thursday August 24 when declaring open the national broadcasting commission (NBC) annual lecture and 25th anniversary celebration of creation of the commission.

Mr Mohammed said that contrary to the impression being created by purveyors of hate speech and fake news, the Buhari Administration had, in a short time, recorded solid achievements under a most difficult situation, The News Agency of Nigeria reports (NAN).

He said despite operating with just 45 per cent of the funds available to the immediate past administration due largely to the fall in prices of oil, the Buhari government had achieved tremendously.

The minister said that it was as a result of the efficient leadership of Buhari that Nigeria had not witnessed economic and social crises like other oil dependent nations.

A country that has consistently produced more oil than Nigeria, despite having about one sixth of the Nigerian population, is today embroiled in the worst economic crisis in its history.

“There is shortage of food, medicine and everything, and there is hyper-inflation.

“With Nigeria being affected by the same downturn in oil prices, coupled with years of monumental mismanagement of the country’s economy and the mindless and maddening looting of its treasury by rapacious public officials, why is Nigeria not in similar crisis as the country in question?

“My answer is simple: Because Nigeria has a President like Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Specifically, the minister said that the Buhari government had brought transparency to governance, laying a solid foundation for the country’s economic recovery and growth through the Treasury Single Account, TSA, and other economic policies.

“Does anyone remember the scandalous fuel subsidies that failed to deliver fuel to filling stations? What about the fertiliser subsidies that never guaranteed the availability of fertiliser to farmers? Today, fuel queues are gone with the phantom fuel subsidies.

“Also, thanks to the resuscitation of 11 of the country’s moribund fertiliser blending plants, fertiliser is now available to farmers nationwide.

“In fact, 6 million bags of fertilisers have been delivered at 30 per cent below the market price, 50,000 jobs created and N50 billion saved with the stopping of fertiliser subsidy."

Mr Mohammed said that despite paucity of funds, the federal government’s Social Investment Programmes were being implemented, creating jobs for youth and providing nutritious food for school children.

He said the micro-credit scheme of the programmes was providing over a million Nigerians with small loans at very low rates through the Bank of Industry.

The minister said that despite the cowardly bombing of soft targets, Boko Haram insurgency was not in resurgence.

He said that the Nigerian troops were up to the task of ensuring that there was no resurgence of Boko Haram.

The minister said that the government is also delivering on critical infrastructure like roads and railways.

“Contractors are back to work on roads across the six geo-political zones, helping to recover lost jobs and put some money back in circulation, as part of government’s strategy to come out of this recession,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Lai Mohammed has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to sanction any radio or television station that broadcasts hate speech.

The minister said that the directive was part of efforts to stem the growing tide of hate speech in the country.

In the video below, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the #Biafra50 event in Abuja said Nigerians are greater together than apart.

