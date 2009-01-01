Home | News | General | FG orders tough action against radio, television stations broadcasting hate speech

The federal government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to sanction any radio or television station that broadcasts hate speech.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, issued the directive in Abuja on Thursday, August 24, at the annual lecture series of the NBC and the 25th anniversary of the commission, the News Agency of Nigeria reports (NAN).

The minister said that the directive was part of efforts to stem the growing tide of hate speech in the country.

“As a matter of fact, the challenges facing the NBC have never become more daunting, considering the increasing propensity of some radio and television stations across the country to turn over their platforms to the purveyors of hate speech.

"It is the responsibility of the NBC to put these broadcast stations in check before they set the country on fire.

“As the NBC celebrates what is a milestone – a quarter of a century – in its existence, I urge the Commission to redouble its efforts in discharging its mandate.

“The NBC must ensure a strict adherence to the Broadcasting Code, and errant stations must be sanctioned accordingly to serve as a deterrent

“The nation looks up to the NBC to restore sanity to the broadcast industry. The Commission cannot afford to do any less at this critical time. It cannot afford to fail the nation,” he said.

The minister cited the ignominious role played by a radio station in fuelling the genocide in Rwanda in 1994 which led to the loss of over 800,000 lives in 100 days.

He, therefore, charged the NBC not to allow the purveyors of hate speech to lead Nigeria to the path of destruction.

“If you tune into many radio stations, for example, you will be shocked by the things being said, the careless incitement to violence and the level of insensitivity to the multi-religious, multi-ethnic nature of our country.

“Unfortunately, even some of the hosts of such radio programmes do little or nothing to stop such incitements.

Oftentimes, they are willing collaborators of hate speech campaigners. This must not be allowed to continue because it is detrimental to the unity and well-being of our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora (CNND) has called on Niger Delta youths not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of destruction by greedy and selfish politicians.

NAIJ.com gathered that Mr James Erebuoye, President of the group, made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday August 23 in Abuja while reacting to recent wave of hate speeches in the country.

According to him, some politicians are in the habit of using unsuspecting masses to instigate crisis in the country while their children are overseas studying and enjoying.

He added that rather than engaging in ventures that would heat up the polity, youths in the region should focus more on monitoring constituency projects and fund disbursement to and in the region.

In the video below, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the #Biafra50 event in Abuja said Nigerians are greater together than apart.

