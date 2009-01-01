Home | News | General | This chief was caught in Lagos with his accomplices using his NGO to impersonate EFCC, raking huge sums from victims (photos)

- The EFFC has arrested a chief who used his NGO to defraud victims with claims that he is affiliated to the anti-graft agency

- Chief Adolphus Abanum was arrested with his accomplices in Lagos

- The suspects are currently being detained and are helping with investigation

A Nigerian chief has been caught in Lagos state after he allegedly connived with some others to impersonate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Chief Adolphus Abanum allegedly used a non-governmental organisation, Restoration for Truth Rights Initiatives (RTI), to defraud victims.

READ ALSO: Former presidential spokesman criticises Buhari's address to the nation

The EFCC said its Lagos zonal office arrested Chief Adolphus Abanum and the organisation’s national secretary, Mrs Roseline Idise.

Some of the identity cards recovered from the suspects. Credit: EFCC

According to the EFCC, Abanum often told his victims that the organisation is affiliated to the anti-graft agency.

The agency said the arrested chief and his accomplices are presently helping the commission in unravelling the extent of their involvement.

The suspects. Credit: EFCC

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Abia state, Alex Otti, recently called on anti-graft agencies to probe past and present governments in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Otti said EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), must unravel the alleged ''disappearance of billions of naira accrued to the state''.

Watch this video and see how Nigerians joined in the fight against corruption recently:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General