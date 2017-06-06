Home | News | General | Breaking: Arewa youths finally bow to pressure, withdraw Igbo quit notice

- The Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYG) has finally withdrawn the quit notice given to Igbos in the north

- The groups had in June 6, 2017 issued quit notice to Igbos to vacate the region by October 1

- The coalition said that the quit notice it issued was in response to the breakaway agitation by IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu

The Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYG) has withdrawn the “quit notice” issued Nigerians of the Igbo extraction to leave the 19 Northern states by October 1.

The CNYG’s decision to withdraw the quit notice followed series of meetings with numerous stakeholders, TVC has reported.

NAIJ.com gathered that the Arewa youths had been engaged in series of meetings with eminent stakeholders in the country in frantic moves to prevail on them to rescind their decision.

The coalition had said the quit notice, issued on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Kaduna, was in response to the breakaway agitation by Igbos under the auspices of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu.

Although the Kaduna state government swiftly reacted to the controversial decision of the Arewa Youths by ordering the arrest of their leaders who made the pronouncement, the order was never effected by the Kaduna state Police Command.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that a report by Leadership indicated that barring any last minute change of mind, the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYG) would today, Thursday, August 24 suspend the quit notice issued to Igbos to leave the north by October 1.

