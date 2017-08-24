Home | News | General | Ohanaeze Ndigbo reacts after Arewa youths finally withdrew their quit notice to Igbos in the north

- The Arewa youths withdrew their quit notice to the Igbos in the north on Thursday, August 24, 2017

- The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, through its deputy spokesperson, said the organisation was happy with the development

- Chucks Ibegbu said the northern youths made a mistake in giving the quit notice earlier

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the withdrawal of the quit notice to Igbo people in the northern part of Nigeria few weeks to its expiration.

On Thursday, August 24, the northern youths announced the withdrawal of the quit notice that had caused serious tension in the country for many weeks.

Reacting to the announcement, the Nigerian Tribune reports that the deputy national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chucks Ibegbu, commended the youths for the withdrawal of the notice.

The report said Ibegbu spoke in a telephone interview saying: “The withdrawal of the quit notice is a welcome development.

“I am happy that the Arewa youths have to realise that it was wrong in the first instance for any person or group of persons to issue a quit notice to any group to leave Nigerian territory.

“The Arewa Youths got it wrong ab initio as they have no constitutional right to sack Ndigbo from their area.

“I am also happy that the present administration has said it without any equivocation that every Nigerian is free to live in any part of the country.

“We have to remind ourselves that injustice, marginalisation, among others, led to hate speeches and restiveness in the land.

“The present administration should try as much as possible to address the perceived political imbalance to stem further agitation across the country,” he said.

NAIJ.com had reported earlier that the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYG) withdrew the “quit notice” issued Nigerians of the Igbo extraction to leave the 19 Northern states by October 1.

The CNYG’s decision to withdraw the quit notice followed series of meetings with numerous stakeholders.

