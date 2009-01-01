Home | News | General | I am ready to bear Buhari’s sickness because he must spend 8 years in office - Oluwo of Iwo declares

- Days after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Nigeria, the Oluwo of Iwo organised a prayer session for him

- Oba Adbulrahsheed Akanbi said he was sure his prayers for Buhari had been answered as the president was sure for a second term

- Aisha Buhari thanked the monarch and other Nigerians for the constant prayers for her husband

The Oluwo of Iwo, Adbulrahsheed Akanbi, has reportedly declared that Predident Muhammadu Buhari must spend eight years in office in spite of challenges against his government.

He also reportedly said he was ready to bear the Buhari’s ailment to ensure that the president had a second term in office.

Premium Times reports that Oba Akanbi said this on Thursday in his palace following a prayer session he organised for the president.

The prayer session was reportedly attended by Muslims, Christians and traditionalists.

“As I have prayed for Buhari today, new life has come for him.

“He must spend eight years in power despite all obstacles from opposition.

“It is painful that those who launched that campaign of ‘Resume or Resign’ are not patriotic as they claimed.

“They politicised the campaign which shouldn’t be. Buhari is my son and I won’t be happy when people are wishing him dead.

“If any civil servant or police officer falls sick, will you advise them to resign? Those who are clamouring for Buhari’s resignation are not sane.

“Nigerians don’t love those that love them but they are passionate about those that hate them.

“All those who are wishing him dead and those who are clamouring for his resignation shall fall sick,” the monarch reportedly said.

While the president of Christian Association of Nigeria in Iwo, Caleb Ayoola, led the Christian prayer; the Chief Imam of the town, Abdulfatai Olododo, led the Muslim prayers.

Ojetunde Ajibowu reportedly led traditionalists in prayers.

The report said the Oluwo and other kings later danced to songs as the Christians began a thanksgiving praise for the president.

Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president, represented by the wife of the secretary to the state government of Oyo, Halimot Alli, thanked the Oluwo and Nigerians for their prayers.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, revealed that agitators in Nigeria latched on the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari was away in London to issue threat messages and create tension.

Odigie-Oyegun stated this in Abuja on Monday, August 21, while analyzing President Buhari’s address to the nation earlier that day.

