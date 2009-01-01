Home | News | General | Pensioners urge President Buhari to sack Ngige as labour minister, accuse him of nepotism

- The non-payment of pensioners have become a re-occurring issue in government circles

- Successive governments have failed to address the issue once and for all

- The present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is not left out in the perennial problem

Pensioners, under the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has accused the minister of labour, Dr Chris Ngige of nepotism and incompetence.

Specifically, the NUP declared that Ngige was using his position to circumvent the trade union and pension laws to favour his kinsmen.



Briefing the press at the Labour House, Abuja, the chairman, Electricity Sector branch of the NUP, Mr Abel Olas Eikhor, accused the minister of directing the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorates (PTAD) to circumvent the law and pay union dues into the account of an individual who is not a member of the union.

The union stated that rather than address the issues of a petition written against a former chairman, Temple Ubani, the minister who should be conversant with the provisions of the law asked PTAD to pay check off dues deducted from the union members to Ubani even when Ubani was no longer a member of the union, having formed his own association.

He pointed out that in total disregard to the provisions of the Trade Union Act, the minister has directed the PTAD to remit union dues of members of the union to the accounts of Chief Ubani.

“Mr President should save his prestige as well as that of Nigeria from an ineptitude that is associated with the office of minister of labour and productivity.

“Technocrats who know what the ministry is all about should be shopped for immediate replace of the medical Doctor that was appointed on compensation basis.

“Ngige should be relieved of his duties now to avert this ugly scenario that has consistently played out since he assumed office,” he said.

Meanwhile, the federal government has unveiled a panel given a mandate to review and recommend a new minimum wage.

The agitation for the review of the current minimum wage has been on the front burner of discussion among labour leaders in the last few months.

