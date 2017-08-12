Home | News | General | 'Those asking Buhari to resign are insane'

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi, has described as insane, persons calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The monarch made the remark at a prayer session he organised for Buhari in Iwo on Thursday.

He said Nigerians ought to be praying for the President and other leaders rather than wishing them evil, arguing that there was no way a leader, whose followers were wishing dead, would love dearly in return.

The monarch said he wished to be affected by any sickness which would affect the President so that he (Buhari) could continue to work to make Nigeria better.

He said, “If anyone claims he or she loves Nigeria, the love for the leaders can’t be sidelined. If you claim you love Nigeria and you don’t love the leaders, you have just told a lie.

“It is painful that those who launched that campaign of ‘Resume or Resign’ are not patriotic as they claimed. They politicised the campaign which shouldn’t be. Buhari is my son and I won’t be happy when people are wishing him dead.

“If any civil servant or police officer falls sick, will you advise such persons to resign? Those clamouring for Buhari’s resignation are not sane.

“Nigerians don’t love those that love them but they are passionate about those that hate them. All those who are wishing him dead and those who are clamouring for his resignation shall fall sick.”

Muslims, Christians and traditional worshippers were all present at the prayer session.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Iwo, Pastor Caleb Ayoola, led Christians in the prayer while the Chief Imam of Iwoland, Alhaji Abdulfatai Olododo, led the Muslims to pray for the President. The traditionalists were led by Ojetunde Ajibowu.

Meanwhile, a former federal lawmaker and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Bamidele Faparusi, has said the return of President Buhari to Nigeria after 104 days in London will stop those agitating for the ejection of the Igbo from the North.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, Faparusi said, “President Buhari’s return will strengthen the unity of our country because he remains the symbol. I was particularly happy not only because those wishing him dead had been shamed but for the fact that the agitators and hate speech makers will be silenced permanently,” he said.

On the Ekiti 2018 poll, Faparusi called on the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to direct the aspirants to stop attacking one another, warning that the attacks might spell doom for the party in the coming election.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General