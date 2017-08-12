Home | News | General | ASUU executives meet today to review strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will today hold a National Executive Council meeting to determine the direction of the ongoing national strike, according to the Premium Times.

The meeting is coming after national branches held meetings on Wednesday to decide on whether the strike should continue or not.

All branch chairmen were billed to arrive in Abuja yesterday for the meeting, after which a decision will be communicated to Nigerians.

The online news medium reported ASUU President Biodun Ogunyemi as promising only to speak after the national meeting.

“We cannot react now but after the NEC meeting we will speak on the developments,” he told the newspaper on phone.

Several branch chairmen and officials spoken to reportedly declined to provide information on the decision of their branches on the strike, saying they had been asked not to speak to reporters.

“We held special congresses today. I cannot divulge outcome of the meeting but we held a meeting on the strike action,” Tomi Damson, secretary of Lagos State University branch of ASUU said.

The chairman of another branch of the union in a southern university also spoke on the interim report received from the branches.

“From the Southern part of the country and some parts of the North, universities voted for continuation of the strike; but we cannot tell now until after the meeting of NEC,” the don said.

The union went on strike on August 13 to protest against poor welfare and poor funding of universities, a move that led to the Federal Government inviting the body for negotiations. ASUU then sent the details of the negotiation to its branches for further deliberation.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu had expressed hope that the strike would be suspended this week.

In a related development, the Ibadan zone of the union has condemned the “continued victimisation of lecturers in University of Ilorin.”

The zonal coordinator, Ade Adejumo, who said this in a press statement, alleged that the Vice Chancellor of the university, Ganiyu Ambali, was victimising ASUU members in the university, a situation he said could lead to further prolonging the ongoing national strike.

Attempts to reach Ambali proved abortive as he did not answer phone calls or reply messages sent to him.

