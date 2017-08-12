Home | News | General | ’68 Boko Haram members surrender in three weeks’

The Army has said 68 Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered to armed forces at locations in the last three weeks.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Theatre Command, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said onslaught on the terrorists’ enclaves had been intensified, which denied them of logistic supplies.

He urged the insurgents to surrender to the military and assured them of safety.

The statement said: “Troops in the last few weeks have intensified onslaught against Boko Haram terrorists through coordinated air and artillery bombardments of their enclaves.

“These bombardments are backed by long range patrols and ambushes targeted at preventing fleeing insurgents from escaping and denying them access to logistic supply. The sustained operations have pushed the terrorists to the brink of defeat, with many of their foot soldiers surrendering to troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“Sixty-eight insurgents have renounced terrorists’ activities in the last three weeks. They surrendered, saying life has become unbearable following the blockade by troops and bombardments. Those who have surrendered are undergoing rehabilitation and de-radicalisation programmes organised by the Federal Government through Operation SAFE CORRIDOR.

“The operations by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are yielding result and have put pressure on the terrorists. These have contributed to the plea by one of the factional leaders of the group calling for international support.

“The Theatre Command urges insurgents to have a rethink and discard the hypocritical ideologies espoused by their leaders. They can surrender to any military location nearest to them. The command assures them of safety and well-being if they surrender.”

