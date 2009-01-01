Home | News | General | Tears of joy as kidnapped ex-minister regains freedom 48 hours after his abduction by gunmen

- Hussaini Akwanga, a former Minister of Labour and Productivity was kidnapped on Wednesday, August 23 by unknown gunmen

- The former Minister was freed 48 hours later, and his release was confirmed by the spokesman of the Nasarawa state Police Command, Kennedy Idrisu

- Investigations are still underway to identify the masterminds of the kidnap, but that no arrests have been made so far

Hussaini Akwanga, a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, who was abducted from his farm in Akwanga, Nasarawa state by unknown gunmen has been freed.

Akwanga had served as Minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The development was confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the spokesman of the Nasarawa state Police Command, Kennedy Idrisu, on Thursday August 24.

According to Idrisu, Akwanga had been released unharmed at 6pm that day; 48hours after his kidnap.

Idrisu stated: “Although he was a little traumatised, he is hale and hearty and has been reunited with his family.”

The Police spokesman further revealed that the gunmen may have released the former Minister due to “sustained pressure from the police and other security agencies”.

Idrisu stated that the investigation was still underway to identify the masterminds of the kidnap, but that no arrests had yet been made.

He disclosed that he did not know if any ransom was paid for Akwanga’s release.

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that the Police Command in Nasarawa state confirmed the abduction of Hussaini Akwanga, former Minister of Labour and Productivity.

Akwanga served during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo but was removed on December 4, 2003, following an alleged $214 million national identity card scam.

Kennedy Idirisu, Spokesman of the Nasarawa state Police Command, confirmed the abduction in Lafia on Wednesday, August 23.

