Home | News | General | Declare hate speech as a terrorism offense - Sultan tells FG, as he reveals how he became a victim of fake news recently

- The Sultan of Sokoto has indicated support for the recent move by the Nigerian Federal Government to criminalize hate speech

- The monarch supported VP Osinbajo’s comment that no one will be allowed to get away with making speeches that can cause sedition or that can cause violence

- He revealed how he became a victim of fake news recently when his comments on restructuring were misrepresented

- According to the royal father, freedom of speech does not give anyone the right to violate the rights of others

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has thrown his weight behind the recent move by the Federal Government to make the propagation of hate speech/fake news a crime, Vanguard reports.

According to the monarch, hate speech should be designated as a terrorism offence.

READ ALSO: Arewa youths finally bow to pressure, withdraw Igbo quit notice

NAIJ.com gathers that the royal father made his comments while speaking at the Annual Lecture Series and 25th Anniversary of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which took place in Abuja on Thursday August 24.

The Sultan lamented that the propagation of hate speech had reached fever pitch, and supported the recent statement made by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, that “none will be allowed to get away with making speeches that can cause sedition or that can cause violence’’.

He also disclosed how he recently became a victim of fake news when he was quoted as being against restructuring.

Clarifying his position, the Sultan stated that he was misquoted, and that he was only against restructuring if it would lead to the break-up of the country.

He also expressed alarm when he said he heard that people were quoting that he was at an event where there was some sort of commotion.

He stated: “Shortly after the event, many people were calling me that what was I doing at the event where there was fracas.

“There was nothing like fracas at that event as reported by a popular TV station which I will not name here.

“A former comrade Governor who was at the event canvassed a position which did not go down well with the audience and people were shouting.

“The President of NLC waded into the situation and the comrade Governor continued with his speech. At the end of the speech the former Governor was given a loud ovation.

“So how can that be described as fracas?’’

The Sultan stated that he was shocked to see a headline later which stated, “Restructuring: Sultan kicked, Oshiomole booed’’.

According to the monarch, freedom of speech does not give anyone the right to violate the rights of others.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Nigerian military stated that it had begun monitoring social media, to identify peddlers of fake news, anti-government and anti-security activities in the country.

The development came 2 days after the live broadcast delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari and was disclosed by Major-General John Enenche, Director of Defence Information.

Watch this NAIJ.com TV video of various Nigerians reacting to the news that Buhari may return to the UK for further treatment

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General