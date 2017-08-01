Home | News | General | Those wishing Buhari dead shall fall sick – Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as his son.

This is as he declared that anyone calling for the President’s resignation or wish him dead shall fall sick.

He added that persons calling for the resignation of Buhari are insane.

Akanbi spoke during a prayer session he organised for the President in Iwo yesterday.

According to the monarch, Nigerians ought to be praying for Buhari and other leaders rather than wishing them evil.

The monarch said he wished to be affected by any sickness which would affect the President so that he (Buhari) could continue to work to make Nigeria better.

He said, “If anyone claims he or she loves Nigeria, the love for the leaders can’t be sidelined. If you claim you love Nigeria and you don’t love the leaders, you have just told a lie.

“It is painful that those who launched that campaign of ‘Resume or Resign’ are not patriotic as they claimed. They politicised the campaign which shouldn’t be.

“Buhari is my son and I won’t be happy when people are wishing him dead.

“If any civil servant or police officer falls sick, will you advise such persons to resign? Those clamouring for Buhari’s resignation are not sane.

“Nigerians don’t love those that love them but they are passionate about those that hate them.

“All those who are wishing him dead and those who are clamouring for his resignation shall fall sick.”

The prayer session witnessed the presence of both Muslims, Christians and traditional worshippers.

