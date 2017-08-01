Home | News | General | Ohanaeze Ndigbo reacts as Arewa Youths withdraw quit notice to Igbos

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, has lauded Arewa Youths, after they withdrew the quit notice given to Igbos living in the North.

In a telephone chat with The Tribune, Ibegbu said it was a welcome development.

“The withdrawal of the quit notice is a welcome development. I am happy that the Arewa youths have to realise that it was wrong in the first instance for any person or group of persons to issue a quit notice to any group to leave Nigerian territory.

“The Arewa Youths got it wrong ab initio as they have no constitutional right to sack Ndigbo from their area.

“I am also happy that the present administration has said it without any equivocation that every Nigerian is free to live in any part of the country.

“We have to remind ourselves that injustice, marginalisation, among others, led to hate speeches and restiveness in the land.

The present administration should try as much as possible to address the perceived political imbalance to stem further agitation across the country,” he said.

Spokesman for the coalition of Arewa Youths, AbdulAziz Suleiman, said the withdrawal was as a result of series of consultations and pressure from different groups.

He revealed that the Northern Governors through their chairman and Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as well as Northern traditional rulers, the Director-General of the DSS and some officials of the Presidency, influenced their decision.

