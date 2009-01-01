"We Shall Resist Attempt To Rig Anambra Polls"

Market associations in Anambra State, under the aegis of Amalgamated Markets Traders Association, AMATAS, Anambra State, and South East Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, SEAMATA, have vowed to resist any attempt by any person or group to rig the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Besides, they said they are very optimistic that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would not allow anybody to try such as a matter of credibility.

President of AMATAS/SEAMATA, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, who made the assertion, yesterday, when members of the Shoe Manufacturers Association Anambra State, SMAAS, paid him a courtesy call at the AMATAS secretariat, Onitsha, said that apart from rigging, the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano has the chances of cruising into victory at the November 18 governorship polls.

Ezenwankwo, who is also the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, leader in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, maintained that the election would eventually end as a one-strike victory for APGA, which will guarantee Obiano’s second tenure.

According to him, “nobody can rig election in Anambra State and it can’t even be tried because there would be no lapses to create an avenue for rigging and besides, anybody who wants to govern the state should test his or her popularity through the ballot boxes and not by rigging.”

He contended that he had not yet seen any strong opposition to Obiano from other political parties so far because Obiano had done so well in office in all its ramifications to the extent that he had provided enabling environment for the people, as a primary assignment for any responsible government, which now endeared him to the traders.

He insisted that what Obiano had done to the traders was so unprecendented that they had concluded arrangements to vote for him massively.