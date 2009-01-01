Home | News | General | Pastor accused of killing a baby, church destroyed after fetish items were found in the premises (photos)

NAIJ.com gathered that a pastor in Cross River state was arrested for allegedly participating in the kidnapping and murdering of a baby.

According to reports, Pastor Tony Obo, of the God's Commandment Ministry (aka Obot Uboho), was arrested by men of the Cross River state police command, on suspicions of murder.

The pastor was accused of buying a baby from kidnappers and eventually killing the child for ritual purposes. An angry mob attacked the church, where they discovered several fetish items, including photos and concoctions.

A banner of the church showing the pastor's face and the church's programme. Photo: Facebook/Antee May

According to reports from Calabar News, this is what transpired:

“The police arrested and interrogated the guy this morning over the missing baby boy and the guy led them to the pastor he sold him to. The pastor got arrested in connection with the allegations and was taken to his church where fresh blood was found spilt around, along with things of different sort; including photographs of men and women, women’s lingerie and other underwears as well as other devilish things”.

Facebook user Antee May who shared the photos, wrote:

“Somewhere in Calabar south. Ritual pastor who kidnapped a baby this morning busted.”

Another Facebook user, Prince Daniel Eden, said:

“Pastors and rituals at Okon Edak street Calabar south…#official….my friend's baby was kidnapped earlier today at around 3am…according to source, one of victims caught in the act said they were sent by the pastor of ROYAL GODS’ GOSPEL MINISTRIES, situated at Okon Edak street off Palm street extension…..”

See more pictures below:

The church was destroyed by an angry mob. Photo: Facebook/Antee May

Some concoctions were found in the church premises. Photo: Facebook/Antee May

Some pictures of his supposed victims. Photo: Facebook/Antee May

Some 'juju' was gathered from the 'church' premises. Photo: Facebook/Antee May

The pastor was accused of using fetish items in his church. Photo: Facebook/Antee May

Na wa o!

