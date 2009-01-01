Home | News | General | Entire state in Nigeria set to intercede to God, for more healing for Buhari!

- The Sokoto state government and the Sultanate Council have organized a special state-wide prayer session for Muhammadu Buhari’s health

- The state Deputy Governor Ahmed Aliyu and Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar will attend the prayer at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Sokoto

- All Imams in the state have been notified, and Sokoto pilgrims have also been urged to use the last ten days of the Dhul Hajj to offer prayers for the President’s health and for the peace of the nation

A special prayer session for President Muhammadu Buhari’s health is being organized by the Sokoto state government, in conjunction with the Sultanate Council, Abu Sidiqu reports.

The session is to take place across all jumaat mosques in the state, and all Imams in the state were directed to lead prayers in their localities for Buhari’s continued good health.

NAIJ.com gathers that the upcoming event was announced by the spokesman to the Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Malam Imam Imam.

According to Imam Imam, the state Deputy Governor Ahmed Aliyu and Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar will attend the prayer at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Sokoto.

The Governor’s spokesperson further stated: “In the same vein, Sokoto pilgrims have been informed of the need to use the occasion of the last ten days of the Dhul Hajj in the Islamic calendar, which are holy days, to intensify prayers for the good health of the President and peace and stability of the nation.

“The government equally urged all individuals to privately pray for our beloved leader after his return to the country from medical vacation.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that hundreds of supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari stormed the late Sani Abacha stadium in Kano state, to show support and pray for the President.

The rally which started few days before President Buhari returned from his medical vacation has continued even after the President’s return, with different pro-government groups showing solidarity.

