Home | News | General | Late Ojukwu’s wife Bianca breaks silence on Biafra agitation, election boycott in Anambra

- Bianca Ojukwu has warned those seeking the boycott of the forthcoming Anambra election

- Bianca, a former Nigeria's ambassador to Spain, lamented federal government's absence in Anambra

- She pleaded with the people of the state to vote for Willie Obiano since he was meeting her late husband's dreams

Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran warlord, Odumegwu Ojukwu, has called on those asking residents of Anambra to boycott the forthcoming governorship election to have a rethink or face the consequences.

Bianca also asked the agitators to commence the boycott in their own states and leave Anambra alone.

READ ALSO: We are happy - Ohanaeze Ndigbo reacts to withdrawal of quit notice to Igbos in the north

This is almost the first time the former Nigerian ambassador to Spain would speak concerning the agitation for Biafran republic being championed by Nnamdi Kanu and others.

Daily Trust reports that Bianca made the declaration while speaking during the inauguration of the Akpokuodike Fans Club, in Awka, Anambra state.

She however complained about the near-absence of the federal government in Anambra in the area infrastructure.

According to her, APGA remains the voice of Ndigbo and the party should be supported.

She told the club members that they had a major role to play as APGA and its leadership are replica and model of late Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu’s dream of a region where excellence prevails.

She pleaded with the people of the state to return Obaino for a second term for posterity sake and to sustain the dividends of good governance.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Barrister Chika Ekwunugo, who heads the fans club, said the organisation has bases in the 177 communities in the state and is projected to have at least 500 ambassadors in each town before the end of September, 2017.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYG) finally withdrew the quit notice it issued Nigerians of the Igbo extraction to leave the 19 northern states by October 1.

The CNYG’s decision to withdraw the quit notice followed series of meetings with numerous stakeholders.

Watch this video as reactions continue to trail the establishment of the Biafran Security Service:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General