Children of Nigerian elites despair as Senate moves to stop ‘backyard’ recruitment into Federal Civil Service agencies

- The Senate will hasten the passage of the Existing Vacancies in the Federal Civil Service (Prohibition) Bill when it resumes in September, in order to end illegal recruitments

- Senate President Bukola Saraki stressed that Nigeria belongs to all its citizens and as such, all vacancies that exist in the Federal Civil Service must be properly advertised to give every Nigerian that meets the requirement a chance to apply

- The bill will ensure that punitive measures are imposed on heads of government agencies that choose to intentionally flout the law by embarking on secret recruitment exercises within the MDAs under their purview

Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, has disclosed the upper legislative chamber's plans of ending backdoor recruitments into the Federal Civil Service.

According to reports, Saraki revealed that upon its resumption in September, the red chamber will hasten the passage of the Existing Vacancies in the Federal Civil Service (Prohibition) Bill.

NAIJ.com notes that the bill is currently due for its second reading and if passed, will end illegal recruitments into the various civil service parastatals in the country.

The Senate President’s comments were contained in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The statement read in part: “The Existing Vacancies Bill will put in place clear-cut procedures that will help to curb and possibly end the trend of ‘silent or underground recruitment'.

“This country belongs to every Nigerian, and as such, all vacancies that exist in the Federal Civil Service must be properly advertised to give every Nigerian that meets the requirement a chance to apply.”

It added: “With this Bill, we will set time-frames for recruitment and the publication of recruitment in national dailies.

“This will make it the duty of the heads of government agencies and ministries to ensure compliance or face punitive measures.

“Additionally, this Bill will help to ensure that the mandate of the Federal Character Commission is followed to the letter, by imposing punitive measures on those that choose to intentionally flout the law by embarking on secret recruitment exercises within the MDAs under their purview.

“This illegal recruitment trend needs to stop, and when we resume, we will begin to work towards enshrining this in our laws.”

The bill was introduced by Senator Biodun Olujimi, the Senate Deputy Minority Whip.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the federal government fired five directors at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for what was reported as illegal recruitment exercises.

The five directors were reportedly appointed during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, and were sacked with immediate effect.

