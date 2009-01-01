Home | News | General | You are acting out of immaturity - Governor Kashim Shettima slams Nnamdi Kanu

- Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno state said Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is ignorant of what is going on in Nigeria

- Shettima said Biafra agitation is only the past-time of a tiny but vocal minority in the country

- He however said that the northern governors believe in the national unity

Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno state has accused Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for acting out of ignorance.

Reports have it that Shettima made this known after he led some other prominent northerners and the coalition of northern youths to the withdrawal of quit notice issued on Igbos living in the region.

NAIJ.com gathered that he also said that Kanu is acting out of ignorance and immaturity.

READ ALSO: We are happy - Ohanaeze Ndigbo reacts to withdrawal of quit notice to Igbos in the north

According to him, ''Nnamdi Kanu is acting out of ignorance and immaturity. The Biafran agitation is only the past-time of a tiny but vocal minority.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

''The northern governors believe in the unity of this country. I would personally prefer to be a small fish in a big pond than a big fish in a small pond''.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the chairman of the northern governors forum and Shettima waded into the quit notice give to Igbos living in northern Nigeria by the coalition of Arewa youth groups.

Watch this NAIJ.com TV video of people sharing their opinion on whether Nigerians should remain one or break up:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General