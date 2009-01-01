Home | News | General | 2-year-old child dies in Lagos hospital after being attached to empty oxygen tank (photo)

A sick 2-year-old boy who is an only child has passed away after he was allegedly attached to an empty oxygen tank by medical workers at a Lagos hospital.

The boy identified as Christopher Mike-Ozugha had been rushed to the hospital because he was unable to breathe properly.

NAIJ.com gathered that the oxygen tank the little boy was given on getting to the hospital ran out under thirty minutes.

According to the boy’s mother Esther, hospital nurses were unwilling to attend to her family when they arrived at the hospital around 1:00am.

She explained that a doctor had directed a nurse to give Christopher oxygen after they got to the hospital but the nurse refused to help.

Esther noted that the nurse later helped them after another nurse begged her to attend to them. She said the nurse then connected him to the central oxygen.

The grieving mother further explained that the oxygen tank started blinking after few minutes and she rushed to call the nurse’s attention to it but she refused to help her.

She said: “She said I should leave her alone. She told me to put it off and switch it on again. I did so and it started working again. After a while, my child started misbehaving. I ran back to her. She said I should leave her alone. Later, the second nurse said the degree of the oxygen was low. By that time, my baby was no longer responding. Something was coming out of his mouth.”

According to The Punch, a senior official at the hospital had claimed that the allegations against the medical workers were false.

The senior official noted that investigations showed that the child had severe bronchopneumonia and malaria which resulted to his death.

Jide Idris, the Lagos state commissioner for health has vowed to investigate the case further.

Meanwhile, Nigerians speak out against N1,500 budget for health per person.

