It is like satan calling Judas Iscariot a sinner - Governor Fayose tongue-lashes Buhari over embattled Maina

- Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has reacted to the scandal rocking the presidency over Abdulrasheed Maina

- Fayose accused President Muhammadu Buhari of treating corruption issues among his men like family affair

- The governor called for the sack of all those involved in the alleged shameful recall of Maina

Governor Ayodele Fayose has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for the immediate sack of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, is an afterthought.

“The president only acted to save his face from the global embarrassment caused him by the outcry of Nigerians on the news of Maina’s reinstatement,” Fayose said in a statement made available to NAIJ.com.

Fayose urged that Maina should be arrested and tried just as he further called for the sack of those who perpetrated his reinstatement.

The governor described Maina’s issue as fraudulent and shameful while likening Buhari's anti-corruption fight to a situation where “Satan is calling Judas Iscariot a sinner.”

In the statement signed by Lere Olayinka, his spokesperson, Fayose reminded Nigerians that he said before now that the kind of corruption that will be witnessed in President Buhari’s government would be unprecedented and that he had been vindicated.

“If Maina, who was declared wanted for corrupt practices by the International Police Organisation, (INTERPOL) after he was dismissed from office by the Civil Service Commission in 2013 for allegedly committing N2.1 billion pension fraud while in office, could be secretly reinstated and even promoted without writing the required civil service promotion examination, no one should be in doubt any longer that Buhari is not fighting any corruption.

“Even the former chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Lamorde, who was accused of corruption by the Senate, removed from office unceremoniously and declared wanted is now the commissioner of police in charge of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, Lagos.

“When the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu raised allegation of award of $25 billion contracts without following due process against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, the presidency was the one that defended him (Baru).

“Also, President Buhari has refused to act on the report of the committee that investigated the $43 million discovered in an apartment at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, despite that Nigerians have been asking him to act on it.

“Even the acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was indicted of corruption by the Department of State Service (DSS) and all that was done by President Buhari was to ask the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to investigate the DSS report.

“Up till today, nothing has been heard about it and Magu, despite his rejection by the Senate, Magu is still acting as the EFCC chairman.

“It was also under this government of Buhari that Ahmed Gambo Saleh; the Supreme Court Registrar was indicted and put on trial for alleged over N2 billion fraud.

“The case against Gambo Saleh was withdrawn almost immediately, and he has been appointed the Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“Not only that, he was made the Secretary of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring committee, headed by Retired Justice Isa Ayo Salami.

“In the words of APC Senator, Shehu Sani, ‘when it comes to fighting corruption in the National Assembly and the Judiciary and in the larger Nigerian sectors, the president uses insecticide, but when it comes to fighting corruption within the presidency, they use deodorants’.

“Like I have said several times, as far as President Buhari is concerned, corruption involving his men is family affair, and one won’t be surprised if Maina is rewarded with bigger office very soon, just like others before him.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that more details had emerged on how Abdulrasheed Maina was reinstated in the civil service and made a director despite being on the run for alleged N2b scam.

The Nation newspaper reports that the recall of Maina was facilitated by the attorney-general of the federation and justice minister, Abubakar Malami.

