Handover federal roads to states, Tambuwal appeals to FG

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has appealed to the Federal Government to hand over federal roads in the country to state governments for effective management so as to ensure long term viability.‎

He made the appeal when he received the Senate Committee on Works led by its Chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya, at the Government House in Sokoto late Monday night.‎

“There is the need for the federal government to handover the roads to states because state governments are closer to the people and we have more efficient methods of supervision. If this is done, it will go a long way in ensuring that the vast majority of major roads and highways in the country are well maintained,” he said.

Tambuwal said Sokoto state government would continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that the infrastructural development of Nigeria is given utmost attention.

He equally solicited the support of the National Assembly to facilitate the reimbursement of the money the state government spent on the repairs of some federal roads in its domain.

In his remarks, Senator Gaya said they were in the state for the conduct of their  oversight functions.

Senator Gaya also said his committee would facilitate the reimbursement of the funds used by the state  government in construction of ‎federal roads.

He particularly thanked the Governor for his commitment to the Sokoto-Jega-Yauri -Kontagora road which is currently under construction.

