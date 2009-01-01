Home | News | General | South-south leaders react to ‘plot’ to remove Oyegun as national chairman

Some South-South leaders have stated there is no plan to remove John Oyegun as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The leaders made the remark while insisting that Oyegun is piloting the affairs of the APC to the satisfaction of all members.

In a statement issued by the Chairman, South-South Front, SSF, Chief John Harry, the leaders also insisted that there is no rift between Oyegun and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The leaders said Oyegun has made the party and government at various levels responsible to the needs of the people.

The statement reads, “The allegation that Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is not carrying all the APC governors along is totally false. It is to unleash mischief on the hard-earned integrity and leadership style of the national chairman.

“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s capabilities and efficiency are well known to all Nigerians. The former governor of Edo State is a man of high moral standards. He remains very focused and uncompromising”.

They also berated former Commissioner of Information in Edo State, Chief Charles Idahosa over comments he made against Oyegun.

“We act on facts and not on speculations and lies. APC is not in trouble or divided. There is no plot to dislodge the national chairman of APC. There is no battle between the presidency and some APC state governors on the 2019 polls.

“Oyegun is performing excellently. President Muhammadu Buhari and the party chairman are not at loggerheads. Members are not working at cross purpose. His leadership style is not synonymous with sycophancy, deceit and double talk.

“Contrary to fears expressed after the Supreme Court judgement on PDP leadership crisis, APC is still intact. It is not lacking in the basic democratic ingredients.”

