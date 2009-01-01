Home | News | General | Shehu Sani reacts to Maina’s reinstatement, sack

Shehu Sani, Senator from Kaduna Central, has reacted to the recall and subsequent sack of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami had reportedly directed the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to reinstate Maina, after being on the run for alleged N2 billion scam, among others.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari had immediately ordered the immediate sack of Maina.

Reacting to the Maina saga, Usman said the former Pension boss was initially recalled to “replenish suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Usman wrote: “The recall of Mainaldo is to replenish the loss of Babachez who was a striker and leading goal scorer for the Dynamo Cabal.

“The Head of the Head of service must not roll as she has cleared the air on the Headmasters for the Head of State.”

