Home | News | General | VIDEO: Is this the funniest penalty kick ever?
"Two World Best": Football Legend, Jay-Jay Okocha Poses With Lionel Messi
Presidency confirms Oyo-Ita’s report on Maina’s reinstatement

VIDEO: Is this the funniest penalty kick ever?



  • 3 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Bangkok Sports Club beat Satri Angthong 20-19 in a dramatic penalty shootout that culminated in one of the most astonishingly lucky penalties ever scored.

Watch video below
[embedded content]Video Credits: YouTube

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

VIDEO: Is this the funniest penalty kick ever?
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 526